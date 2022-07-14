Wait for death certificates delays burial of some Soweto tavern massacre victims

Government and businesses have joined hands in offering support to the bereaved families, including burial services and transport to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, where most of the victims are from.

JOHANNESBURG - As a memorial service for the 16 victims of the Soweto tavern massacre is set to take place on Thursday, some families said that they were still waiting for the death certificates of their loved ones in order to prepare for their funerals.

Government and businesses have joined hands in offering support to the bereaved families, including burial services and transport to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, where most of the victims are from.

A man who lost two sons in the shooting said that his family was still reeling.

Sololo Mjoli said that relatives had already begun gathering at their family home in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, to support his family following the deaths of his sons Sthembiso and Luyanda, however, he said that he was struggling to make some arrangements as he was yet to receive their death certificates.

"We can't get a day for us to prepare for funeral arrangements back at home because when there's a funeral back a home, you have to open your doors to prayer services that take place ahead of the funeral," Mjoli said.

A distraught Mjoli has described his only sons as good children, whom he thought would one day be the ones to give him a decent send-off – instead, he’s now planning their funerals.

A memorial service for 16 victims will be held on Thursday afternoon, as some families prepare to leave Gauteng.