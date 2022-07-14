Van Loggerenberg objects to 'Sars rogue unit' term, says it's disrespectful

Van Loggerenberg has been testifying before Parliament at the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg has likened the term "Sars rogue unit" to racism.



The former Sars executive was head of the unit which was which targeted suspected prominent tax evaders.

But he insists that Mkhwebane had disregarded his evidence on the high-risk investigations unit when compiling her report in 2019.

That report, which found that Minister Pravin Gordhan established the unit illegally, was set aside by the High Court and her appeals were turned down by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

During cross-examination, Advocate Dali Mpofu insisted on using the term "so-called Sars rogue unit" to describe the high-risk investigations unit.

But Van Logerrenberg refused to recognise the term.

"I think it's disrespectful," Van Loggerenberg said.

To which Mpofu responded: "But that's because you don't think it was rogue. Those who think it was rogue call it the rogue unit, do you know that Mr Van Loggerenberg?"

He has likened it to racism towards the 26 people that formed the unit.

"You cannot just call a group of people something in a negative tone. I don't even think that you know the people, chairperson. I've always objected against the term. The unit was known as the high-risk investigations unit, chairperson, and I request that it be referred to as that. It's disrespectful that's all," Van Loggerenberg said.

"Ok, thanks. You can't stop me. I want to refer to it as the so-called rogue unit," Mpofu said.

Van Loggerenberg will continue with his testimony on Friday morning, thereafter it will be former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's turn.