The ANC's problems are the SACP's problems - Zokwana

Addressing the party’s fifteenth national congress on Wednesday night, Zokwana emphasised the need for the unity of the alliance amid sentiments in the party that the ANC appeared to be undermining the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP)'s outgoing national chairperson Senzeni Zokwana has affirmed the party’s continued support for the African National Congress (ANC), calling on the tripartite alliance’s members to desist from fighting among themselves.

Addressing the party’s fifteenth national congress on Wednesday night, Zokwana emphasised the need for the unity of the alliance amid sentiments in the party that the ANC appeared to be undermining the organisation.

The ANC and its partners have admitted that the system of patronage and battles for positions in order to access state coffers has led to its decline, with a growing but elusive conclusion that there is a need for renewal.

He questioned how South Africans could rely on the ANC, SACP, and Cosatu if its members were seen to be preoccupied with internal strife.

"That comrades, as we meet here, communities are looking at us for guidance. We cannot do that if we are fighting among ourselves. The ANC, our glorious movement, needs a stronger communist party. The problems of the ANC are our problems. Cosatu, I believe that we will work together to ensure that we can rebuild the ANC so that it can reclaim all the areas we have lost during these elections," Zokwana said.

He said that the communists should not find themselves on the wrong side of history, unable to articulate their role in the country as basic services fail and the Eskom crisis worsened.