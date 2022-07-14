Soweto tavern shooting: Residents hold memorial service for slain 16

A marquee has been erected meters away from the Mdlalose Tavern where gunmen ambushed patrons shortly after midnight on Sunday.

SOWETO - Nomzamo community members in Soweto have arrived at the venue where a memorial service for 16 people killed in the tragic weekend tavern massacre will take place.

A marquee has been erected meters away from the Mdlalose Tavern where gunmen ambushed patrons shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The African National Congress in Gauteng’s deputy secretary Tasneem Motara is among the attendants.