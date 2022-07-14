Soweto tavern shooting: Residents hold memorial service for slain 16
A marquee has been erected meters away from the Mdlalose Tavern where gunmen ambushed patrons shortly after midnight on Sunday.
SOWETO - Nomzamo community members in Soweto have arrived at the venue where a memorial service for 16 people killed in the tragic weekend tavern massacre will take place.
The African National Congress in Gauteng’s deputy secretary Tasneem Motara is among the attendants.
A memorial service for the 16 victims of the #NomzamoTavern attack is currently underway in Nomzamo Park, Soweto. Family members battle to hold back the tears as pictures of the deceased are brought out and lined up on the table.
Some of the family members are battling to hold back the tears as a moment of silence was held for the deceased.
Nearly 200 people gathered at the small white tent set up in the open veld opposite where the brazen shooting took place.
The tent is packed, with some forced to stand while singing hymns.
Earlier, the family of one of the victims, Nhlonipho Mbanjwa ,performed rituals outside Mdlalose’s Tavern where blood stains can still be seen near the shot-up gate, saying they’d come collect his spirit as they prepare to lay him to rest this weekend.