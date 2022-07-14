'How to Ruin Christmas' bags 16 Safta nominations

The nominees for the 16th annual South African and Film Television Awards (SAFTA) were announced on Thursday.

_How to Ruin Christmas _has received a whopping 16 nominations at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The production, which leads the nominations pack is up for amongst others, Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Sound and Best Achievement in Cinematography in a TV Comedy.

The series' late star, Busi Lurayi is up for best actress in a TV comedy category, alongside Shamilla Miller, Ashley De Lange, Julia Anastasopoulos and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk.

The actor's sudden death was confirmed by her agency on Monday.