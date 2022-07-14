Go

'How to Ruin Christmas' bags 16 Safta nominations

The nominees for the 16th annual South African and Film Television Awards (SAFTA) were announced on Thursday.

Picture: Netflix
_How to Ruin Christmas _has received a whopping 16 nominations at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The production, which leads the nominations pack is up for amongst others, Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Sound and Best Achievement in Cinematography in a TV Comedy.

The series' late star, Busi Lurayi is up for best actress in a TV comedy category, alongside Shamilla Miller, Ashley De Lange, Julia Anastasopoulos and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk.

The actor's sudden death was confirmed by her agency on Monday.

Chief executive officer of the National Film and Video Foundation, Makhosazana Khanyile said that this year’s ‘Frame the Future’ theme was a call for the industry to work together in crafting a new path forward.

“Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid, this year, we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through, while actively promoting optimism within our local industry. With the release of this year’s nominees, we are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced”, said Khanyile.

The event will be held in September, with categories like Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Soap/Telenovela to be voted for by the public.

Here is the full list of nominees.

