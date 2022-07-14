SACP's outgoing chair Zokwana urges top leaders to leave posts without a fight

Delegates at the congress are expected to elect new leaders, with all eyes on outgoing general secretary, Blade Nzimande, who has committed to stepping down from the post he has occupied for 24 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP)’s outgoing national chairperson Senzeni Zokwana has read the organisation’s leaders the riot act, saying that those whose time was up must vacate top positions without a fight.

He was presenting his opening address to the party’s fifteenth national congress in Boksburg.

Delegates at the congress are expected to elect new leaders, with all eyes on outgoing general secretary, Blade Nzimande, who has committed to stepping down from the post he has occupied for 24 years.

But on the other hand, he insists that he is ready to take up any other new role.

Eyewitness News understands that while three provinces and the Young Communist League support Nzimande’s return to the top leadership of the party as national chairperson, six provinces support the rise of the former National Union of Mineworkers' general secretary, Frans Baleni, for the post.

A stern Zokwana was presenting his last opening address at the congress as the national chairperson of the party, as he is among leaders who have indicated that they will be stepping down to clear the way for new leaders.

He raised his voice as he appealed to his comrades to learn to leave the table when their contribution was no longer needed.

"As leaders, we must behave like dancers. When you feel your knees are no longer able to lift you, it is time for you to leave the floor," he said.

He urged the leaders who occupied the stage with him not to fear becoming followers.

"None of us must believe that I am entitled to continue as chairperson. I am willingly saying that comrades, thank you for electing me and allowing me to lead. As leaders, comrades must develop deafness by purpose. You don’t have to hear gossip about your name because you will become reactionary and act wrongly," he said.

Zokwana called on the delegates to unite and rebuild the SACP to best respond to the increasing socio-economic challenges in the country.

The SACP identifies as a vanguard of the working class and the poor, setting itself a challenge of spearheading the struggles of the groupings in society.