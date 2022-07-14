R93m Transnet corruption matter against Gama, co-accused postponed to August

The accused were arrested last month by the Hawks on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The R93 million corruption and fraud case against former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and four others has been postponed to next month.

Gama, former Transnet acting group CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Gupta-linked companies Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian asset management director, Daniel Roy, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The matter relates to a 2012 Transnet contract to secure R30 billion in funding for just over 1,000 locomotives.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka said that the matter was postponed for further investigation.

"The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court has deferred the R93 million Transnet corruption matter to the ninth of August for further investigations. The accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering," Seboka said.