Proteas look to improve performance with intensity and 'positive' cricket

With so much to play for, the team knows it can’t afford too many more performances like they produced in the first One Day International with England on Monday.

South Africa’s women’s squad have a demanding 6 months ahead. The Proteas’ current tour to England will be followed by the Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket will be played for the first time. The squad will then participate in the T20 World Cup on home soil in February 2023.

With so much to play for, the team knows it can’t afford too many more performances like they produced in the first One Day International with England on Monday. The Proteas were convincingly swept aside, losing by 5 wickets with more than 17 overs to spare.

The over-reliance on a single player has been characteristic of the tour to England. Middle-order batter Chloe Tryon played an outstanding innings. She top scored with 88 but found little support from her teammates.



All-rounder Nadine de Klerk hit 38 and took 2/44 but admitted that as a collective, they lacked intensity and did not perform at their best. She says they need to be less timid in their game.

“We just need to play positive cricket. I think we all know that we’re much better than we showed. I think it’s just about being really positive and backing ourselves, going out there and giving it our best shot,” said de Klerk.

De Klerk added that she expects a better performance in Friday’s 2nd ODI. She says training this week has been rigorous as the Proteas look to be more aggressive and take the attack to the England bowlers.

“I definitely think we lacked a bit of intensity and I’m sure that each and every girl will improve on that in the next game,” said de Klerk.

The second of three ODIs in the series will be played on Friday in Bristol, starting at 15:00 South African time.