Presidency refutes Teffo claims, says it doesn't participate in criminal probes

Advocate Teffo has directly accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being part of a cabal that wants him to be removed from this case because he is problematic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has reiterated that it will not participate in a criminal investigation, refuting claims by controversial lawyer, Malesela Teffo.

In a surprise move, Advocate Teffo withdrew as the lawyer for four of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Five men are on trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo has accused several high-profile politicians and police officers of hatching a plan to have him removed from the case.

But the Presidency has refuted the claims, saying they're unsubstantiated and baseless.

It said that they were mischievous and harmful.

"The presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Advocate Teffo," Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The Presidency said that it espoused the values of the Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.

Teffo has not substantiated any of his claims or given proof of his allegations.