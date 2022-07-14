Phoenix community in reflection a year after the July 2021 unrest

Deadly riots and looting occurred mainly in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng between 9 and 18 July last year – claiming at least 354 lives. It also highlighted unresolved racial tensions, especially among the African and Indian communities in areas such as Phoenix.

JOHANNESBURG - The country is currently undergoing reflections, a year after the nation was gripped by unprecedented civil unrest in post-apartheid South Africa.

Deadly riots and looting occurred mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng between 9 and 18 July last year, claiming at least 354 lives.

The devastation resulted in damage to public and private infrastructure amounting to billions of rands.

It also highlighted unresolved racial tensions, especially among the African and Indian communities in areas such as Phoenix.

Eyewitness News visited the area this month to assess if any progress has been made since last year’s deadly violence.

"Phoenix, historically, is a community that’s very united. It’s a communal environment, an environment where people look after one another," said Jonathan Annipen.

Annipen grew up in Phoenix, became a teacher at a local school and was later elected as a councillor under the eThekwini municipality.

His assessment of his community is echoed by most residents that Eyewitness News interacted with in the area.

However, it does not negate the reality of stark social inequalities that form part of the community, which like in many parts of South Africa, play out along racial lines.

"Let me admit to you that in the Indian community there are people who are racially intolerant. If I said otherwise, I would be a liar… and those racial tendencies came to light during that time," he said.

Such tendencies, as Annippen refers to them, put Phoenix in the national spotlight last year.

They also invoked dialogue about the subtle tension between South Africans of Indian descent and Africans.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, 36 people were killed in Phoenix during last year’s civil unrest.

The majority of those killed were shot but there were others who were burnt to death, while others were stabbed until they lost consciousness.

There is also a report of an individual who was run over by a vehicle.

Over 90% of those killed were Africans and at least 18 of out 22 suspects initially arrested in connection to the murders were of Indian descent.

The number of murder suspects has now increased to 36. At least 31 more people are also facing charges of attempted murder. Out of 164 cases opened following the violence in the area, 120 are still pending. No convictions have been recorded so far.

"We also have to place into context that July 12th was the third time that the Indian community was attacked by the black population in this country. 1949 was the first time - that was a massacre. 1985 was the second time. And July 12th was the third time," said Madhevan Moodley.

Moodley is among residents of predominantly Indian areas which set up barricades to control the movement of people in the wake of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Eyewitness News has heard reports of racial profiling that occurred at these barricades that had been originally set up to thwart attempts of looting.

"In those days, every black person that walked down the street was my enemy. I trembled with absolute fear in those days for myself, my wife and my son. It was the darkest days of my life. We were receiving scary voice notes and seeing threatening content on television," continued Moodley.

It’s understood that thoughts and narratives like these drove the racial profiling and violent treatment of others, especially at the barricades, which were often manned by armed men and women.

In Phoenix, the barricades were set following agitation from the controversial former head of a local private security firm, Glen Naidoo.

Naidoo recorded videos of himself encouraging residents to barricade roads in the area to protect themselves from looters.

Glen Naidoo, former boss of KZN VIP protection security services. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Unfortunately, there are records of innocent people who were victimised and ultimately paid with their lives for simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Naidoo has defended his campaign, saying that more people would have died if he had not intervened.

"Had I not told the people of Phoenix to barricade Phoenix and surrounding areas, thousands of people would have come to invade Phoenix. Think about what would have happened if people opened fire and started shooting indiscriminately – you would not have had 36 people dying. You would have had hundreds of people, if not thousands shot, injured or killed," he said.

Eyewitness News has also been exposed to families of people who participated in the looting and were killed by armed vigilantes.

While families such as that of 29-year-old Lindani Lukhuzo and 36-year-old Bheki Ngcobo have made it clear that they do not condone the actions of their children, they believe the manner in which they were killed was unjustified.

Lungiswa Lukhuzo, sister of Lindani Anthony. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

"We are not okay at all. I struggle to sleep. I'm constantly thinking about him and the clothes he was seen last wearing. We are suffering," said Lungile Lukhuzo.

Ngcobo’s mother, Thulile said: "No matter what the children had done, they did not deserve to be killed. They (Indians) were extremely brutal."

Thulile Ngcobo holds a photo of her son Bhekinkosi Innocent who was killed during the 2021 Phoenix killings. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ultimately, the police and other law enforcement agencies have received criticism, with many in society saying that if they were adequately prepared, the unrest would not have gone on for as long as it did and extremist community members would have never taken the law into their own hands.

South African government officials at national, provincial and local level have admitted that lapses within the country’s security apparatus contributed to the criminality getting out of control.

In a media briefing held on Friday, 8 July, ministers of the security cluster detailed plans for improving the country’s law enforcement capacity while promoting social cohesion.

These included increasing the number of police officers and specialist intelligence operatives.

They’ve promised to ensure ongoing social cohesion programmes.

It is worth noting, however, that while Eyewitness News interviewed many people who were directly impacted by the unrest, all said they had not yet been reached for any reconciliatory or social cohesion programmes.