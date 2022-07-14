Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

BOKSBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP)’s outgoing general secretary Blade Nzimande sung the praises of former president Jacob Zuma, saying it was incorrect to describe his presidency as “nine wasted years”.

Many described the period as a waste due to high levels of corruption and fraud in the public sector, which almost hollowed out the country’s coffers.

Although he first mentioned the party's position in 2019, it is the first time Nzimande is openly discussing it in a party congress.

He did so while presenting the central committee’s political report on Thursday to the 15th national congress of the party, which is under way in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Nzimande said the SACP did not regret supporting Zuma’s rise to power at the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007.