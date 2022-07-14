NW police probing apparent drag race incident that left 8 people injured

Rustenburg police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after two cars – a VW Polo and a Mercedes-Benz – collided, causing one of them to hit spectators along Zendeling Street this past Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the North West have confirmed that no arrests have been made following an apparent drag racing incident in which eight people were injured.

Rustenburg police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after two cars – a VW Polo and a Mercedes-Benz – collided, causing one of them to hit spectators along Zendeling Street this past Sunday.

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said that no fatalities were reported.

"It is alleged that after the collision the driver of the Mercedes-Benz lost control and the vehicle hit only cars as well as the vehicle that was parked along the street. As a result, eight people including the driver of the Mercedes-Benz were injured. Investigation into the matter is still under way. No one has been arrested at this stage," Mokgwabone said.