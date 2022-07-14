NMB taxi industry vows to intensify protests against high fuel costs

Their action would be in defiance of what they’ve described as a difficult time for their industry.

CAPE TOWN - The minibus taxi industry in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro said it would intensify its protests against high fuel prices.

Taxi drivers took to the streets on Thursday calling for a stay away.

Their action would be in defiance of what they’ve described as a difficult time for their industry.

Clashes between law enforcement and taxi operators caused delays on some routes in Gqeberha.

Those operating in the minibus taxi industry said they were struggling to make ends meet.

Drivers said they spent exorbitant amounts of money on fuel with very little profits to show for it.

Ulrich Stallenberg, a member of the Algoa Taxi Association, said their situation was tough: “A full tank used to cost something between R1,000 and R1,100. At the present moment, it is costing us around R1,450 to fill up. That’s why we say it was supposed to be a stay away where all role players were supposed to be involved in it.”

Various taxi associations across Gqeberha have called on the government to intervene to ensure that the high fuel prices don't cripple their industry.