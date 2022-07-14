Mkhwebane's counsel to cross-examine ex-Sars exec Van Loggerenberg

On Wednesday, Van Loggerenberg gave evidence to the Section 194 inquiry, which heard how Mkhwebane failed to act without fear or favour in her dealings with Sars.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg can expect tough questions from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s defence when he returns to her impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Van Loggerenberg gave evidence to the Section 194 inquiry, which heard how Mkhwebane failed to act without fear or favour in her dealings with Sars.

Mkhwebane’s senior counsel, Adv Dali Mpofu, is expected to cross-examine Van Loggerenberg when he returns.

He told the inquiry how Sars officials were victims of a propaganda campaign under former commissioner, Tom Moyane.

He said that Mkhwebane also failed to hear his side of the story during her "rogue unit" investigation.

"An investigation was conducted and in terms of the Public Protector Act, the person who occupies that office, who happens to be Ms Mkhwebane currently, did not have a choice, she had to contact me and afford me sight of what the claims were, she had to conduct an investigation without fear, favour or prejudice. She failed to do all of this," Van Loggerenberg said.

The committee is also expected to hear evidence from former Sars deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal a High Court judgment regarding Pillay’s pension package.

The High Court said that Mkhwebane made a legal error when she found that Pravin Gordhan’s approval of Pillay’s pension package, while minister of finance, had been improper.