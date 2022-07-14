Madibeng municipality in talks with City of Tshwane over R250 million debt

The City of Tshwane said it approached the courts after Madibeng repeatedly failed to honour its commitments to pay a more than R250 million debt for bulk water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of the Madibeng Local Municipality said they are working on engaging the City of Tshwane following the High Court ruling granting the metro permission to attach the account of the North West municipality over unpaid debt.

The court on Tuesday instructed the municipality to pay just over R200 million within seven days of the order.

Madibeng’s Mayor, Douglas Maimane said the situation is regrettable and blames the development on poor follow-up on the part of administrators since the payment arrangement was made in August last year.

"We want to negotiate that things do not reach that point, where people are not denied water. I think the administration was unable to respond properly to the commitments we have made."

The City of Tshwane's mayoral spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman confirmed Madibeng has made contact.

"We will meet with Madibeng Municipality because we want this matter resolved, we don’t want to be in a position where we have to entirely switch off the water to the municipality.”

While Madibeng said it's in a bad state financially, it is, however, already implementing measures to improve its coffers including enhancing revenue collection which will put the municipality in a better position to honour its financial and service provision obligations.