Lamola comes to Ramaphosa’s defence: ‘He’s not using the SIU as a hired gun’
Lamola was speaking at the 25th commemoration of the establishment of the investigating unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was being falsely accused of using the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to deal with his enemies.
He told a packed gathering in Boksburg on Thursday that the executive will not be deterred by such accusations.
Lamola said it was a means of deflecting from the work the president was doing to deal with corruption in the country.
Lamola said the SIU was one of government’s success stories having been set up by the country’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, in 1997.
“The corrupt have been dealt with accordingly, arrested, prosecuted and sentenced. Monies have been recovered.”
He said the SIU had evolved rapidly in recent years under the leadership of Ramaphosa: “I must use this opportunity to state that the president does not use the SIU as a hired gun. The SIU follows evidence.”
Lamola said government would continue to support the SIU to ensure that it does its work without fear of prejudice.