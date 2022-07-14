Lamola comes to Ramaphosa’s defence: ‘He’s not using the SIU as a hired gun’

Lamola was speaking at the 25th commemoration of the establishment of the investigating unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was being falsely accused of using the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to deal with his enemies.

He told a packed gathering in Boksburg on Thursday that the executive will not be deterred by such accusations.

Lamola said it was a means of deflecting from the work the president was doing to deal with corruption in the country.