Joburg Mayor Phalatse says city will prioritise an efficient transport system

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city would prioritise building an efficient transport system in a bid to attract investors.

Phalatse was speaking at the unveiling of 105 Metrobuses, which is part of its refurbishment programme.

She believes the multi-billion rand project will build investor confidence and drive the city's local economy.

Commuter service Metrobus has completed its R49 million refurbishment programme, driven by an aging fleet and a higher demand for the service.

The facelift took a total of three years to complete.

The Joburg mayor described the project as an essential part of the golden repair, the coalition government's plan to turn the city around.

Phalatse told journalists that investors were on the lookout for key factors including mobility, accessibility and the reliability of the city's transport system.

"Having these buses on the road that are reliable means that investors can come set up operations, and they will be able to draw skilled labour from all parts of the city regardless. People will be able to access their operations using our buses".

She said she hopes the city's refurbishment project will contribute to lower travelling costs which in turn would lift the burden on low-earning commuters.