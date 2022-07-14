JHB firefighter yet to face disciplinary action for attacking female colleague

Last week, Malfas Tshota was convicted by a court of law for assault over the incident and sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or two months in prison.

JOHANNESBURG - Four years after he punched a female colleague in the face at work, a City of Joburg firefighter is yet to face any sort of internal disciplinary action.

But the city said its own investigators found there was “no evidence” to support a complaint against him.

This despite the fact that his victim, Duduzile Zuma, was left with visible injuries.

The assault took place on 16 April 2018 and as Zuma described it, she had recently complained to her superiors about Tshota’s conduct at work and she was trying to approach him in the locker room to discuss it further.

“But before I could even say anything when I just said, 'Tshota, why' - he just hit me,” she said.

She immediately reported the incident to her superiors, she said, and an investigator was sent to interview her, but nothing ever came of it. She was moved to a different shift but she and Tshota have still continued to work in the same office for the last four years.

“I didn’t feel safe at all hence I wanted him to be removed and I still want him to be removed,” she said.

City spokesperson Nthathisi Modingoane said they did investigate but found there was “no evidence” to support Zuma’s complaint.

“After receiving the complaint by Dududzile Zuma, the city instituted an investigation into allegation of harassment, assault, victimisation and discrimination. The findings by the investigation officer are that ‘no evidence was found to support Zuma’s allegations of harassment, ill-treatment, victimisation and discrimination.”

The assault was witnessed by another colleague who provided a statement for the court and photographs taken at the time clearly show her split lip.

Modingoane further said Zuma was offered a transfer to a different fire station in any case but that she refused, which she confirmed, saying she wasn’t “the problem” and so didn’t feel she should have to move and that the city had gone the “the extra mile” to try and accommodate her.

Regarding Tshota’s newly acquired criminal conviction, he said the city was not aware of this.

The city has yet to respond to questions around whether it plans on taking any action against him, now that it has been made aware.