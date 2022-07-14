Impeachment inquiry: Mkhwebane’s legal team wants Ramaphosa to testify

Thursday is day four of Mkhwebane's section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal team for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said it would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to have him testify before her parliamentary impeachment process.

Thursday is day four of Mkhwebane's Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane's lawyer Dali Mpofu has been cross-examining former South African Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg.

Van Loggerenberg has told Parliament that Mkhwebane failed to do her inquiry into the so-called Sars unit without fear, favour or prejudice.

Despite the Presidency rejecting the suggestion by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa that he Ramaphosa should testify before the inquiry on his 2017 political campaign, Mpofu said they would be writing to him.

“I just want to explain that we are going to call the president; we are going to write tomorrow to ask him, in line with the directives, if he is willing to come voluntarily. If not, then we will initiate to process for him to be summoned.”

Mpofu said Ramaphosa may not be the only person approached.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa did not make any allegations against advocate Mkhwebane and therefore he could not be compelled to provide evidence proving or disproving any accusations.