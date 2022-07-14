HSF: There are significant knock-on effects of Fraser's decision on Zuma parole

The organisation, together with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum, is preparing for a second round in the ring with Zuma and the National Correctional Services Commissioner over the saga next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation said that if former prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole was allowed to stand, it would send a dangerous message to other prison inmates.

The organisation, together with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum, is preparing for a second round in the ring with Zuma and the National Correctional Services Commissioner over the saga next month.

Last year, the Pretoria High Court set aside Fraser’s decision and ordered Zuma to return to prison to serve out his sentence.

Zuma and the national commissioner have now turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, in a bid to overturn the High Court’s ruling, though, with the matter set down for hearing on 15 August.

In papers opposing the appeal, which were filed with the court earlier this month, the Helen Suzman Foundation points to a significant knock-on effect of allowing the decision to go unchecked.

Jacob Zuma was granted medical parole in September after serving just two months of his 15-month prison sentence. The medical parole advisory board had recommended that he not be released but then Fraser overruled it.

The Helen Suzman Foundation argues that the purpose of the medical parole board, which was introduced after the Schabir Shaik saga, is to ensure independence in the process.

It said that Fraser's efforts to interpret the legislation as allowing him to “second-guess” it, was counter to that purpose.

The foundation said that if this was allowed to stand, the board would know that its expert decisions, as well as its independence weren’t worth the paper it was written on and that others seeking medical parole would know "the way out of prison is through influence with a politician, the national commissioner".

It also said that for the public at large, the idea of an independent board ensuring an objectively expert outcome in medical parole cases would be "a fiction at best and a sham at worst".

The commissioner, for his part, maintains the decision was within the bounds of the law.