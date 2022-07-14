Facing a string of claims, Musa Kubheka resigns as ActionSA's KZN chairperson

Eyewitness News understands Kubheka is currently being investigated by the party after its provincial spokesperson Busi Radebe laid a complaint against him.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's Musa Kubheka has resigned as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson amid a string of allegations.

The list includes pointing a gun at another senior party official.

Kubheka took over from Makhosi Khoza as the KZN leader of ActionSA in January this year.

Khoza later left the party in a dramatic move following an argument with party founder, Herman Mashaba.

In an interview, ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni has told Eyewitness News that Kubheka resigned due to personal issues that could not be divulged.

But Eyewitness News understands Kubheka is currently being investigated by the party after its provincial spokesperson Busi Radebe laid a complaint against him.

In a leaked e-mail addressed to party founder, Mashaba and national chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, which Eyewitness News has seen, Radebe said that she feared for her life and suffered from “deep anxiety”.

She alleges that Kubheka pointed a gun at her in the presence of other party officials in April this year while illustrating that his life was in danger.

Radebe said that as the party’s youngest PEC member, she had faced “tremendous abuse” at the hands of Kubheka.

Both Kubheka and Radebe referred Eyewitness News to the party when contacted for comment.

ActionSA’s Ngobeni confirmed that the party is in possession of Radebe’s complaint and that it was currently receiving attention.