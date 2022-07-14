EFF’s Malema calls for Ramaphosa’s impeachment over Phala Phala theft saga
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa over his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala farm saga.
The red berets held a media briefing at its headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
The EFF has called for the president to account for millions in US dollars that were apparently not declared to authorities. Ramaphosa is alleged to have concealed a burglary that took place at his farm in Limpopo in 2020.
Former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president last month over the alleged concealment.
We are not asking for something that was not done before, it was done before.
We are confident that the ANC people will themselves accept that the motion of no confidence must be put on the President if he does not step down. The President has violated all laws of the land and he has no answers to defend himself
In a scathing press conference, Malema reiterated the party’s call for Ramaphosa to step down as the country’s president.
Malema asked who will respect the rule of law if a sitting head of state does not: “We refuse to turn a blind eye against crimes committed by Cyril Ramaphosa. He is not above the law, and he will never be above the law.”
Malema said he plans to approach the courts to compel Parliament to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into of all the alleged crimes committed by Ramaphosa, with the aim of building a solid case for an impeachment.
“We seek impeachment; Cyril must leave with nothing. He has violated the people of South Africa; he has violated his own party. ANC workers go for days and days without salaries [and] a man is sleeping on top of [US] dollars?
The EFF said it will approach all political parties in Parliament, including the ANC, to engage on a motion of no
confidence against the president.
