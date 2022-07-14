EFF’s Malema calls for Ramaphosa’s impeachment over Phala Phala theft saga

The red berets held a media briefing at its headquarters in Marshalltown in Johannesburg earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa over his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala farm saga.

The red berets held a media briefing at its headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The EFF has called for the president to account for millions in US dollars that were apparently not declared to authorities. Ramaphosa is alleged to have concealed a burglary that took place at his farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president last month over the alleged concealment.