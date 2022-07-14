Corruption case against alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley, co-accused postponed

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court again on Wednesday in connection with dodgy dealings at Transnet worth millions of rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley and his co-accused will be back in court next month.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court again on Wednesday in connection with dodgy dealings at Transnet worth millions of rand.

The deals saw the parastatal fork out R93 million for work it had already paid for.

All six accused are currently out on bail.

"The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court has deferred the R93 million Transnet corruption matter to 29 August for further investigation. The accused in the matter are former group chief executive at Transnet Siyabonga Gama, former acting group chief financial officer Garry Pita, former Group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Shareholder Eric Wood, and Trillian Asset Management Director Daniel Ro. The group is charged with contravention of the Public Finance Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering," said the Investigating Directorate’s Sindisiwe Seboka.