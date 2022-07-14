City of Tshwane reveals townships with highest municipal debt, vows to collect

The city launched the campaign in February, which targeted government departments, big business, employees and residential properties in an attempt to collect millions of rands in municipal debts.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane said that it was owed R7.3 billion by township customers across its seven regions.

The metro said that its revenue collection campaign would now target defaulting customers whose municipal accounts were in arrears.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that Mamelodi and Nellmapius customers had the highest debt, with more than R2.1 billion owed.

This was followed by Soshanguve clients, who owe the city more than R1.1billion.

"Atteridgeville, Lotus Gardens and Saulsville customers have a combined debt of R713 million, while customers in Nkangala, Refilwe extension 5, Rethabiseng, owe the City R527 million," Bokaba said.