Bonnie Mbuli launches her own jewellery collection

JOHANNESBURG - Actress and author Bonnie Mbuli has launched her exclusive and unique jewellery collection, Bon Ami by Bonnie Mbuli, to celebrate South Africa's beauty and resilience.

She announced at the beginning of this month that she has been working on something special.

"BON AMI is a celebration of beauty and resilience, adorn yourself while remembering to love, accept and celebrate yourself. Our pieces are engraved with affirmations because words carry energy and with words, we can create worlds," said Mbuli.

Putting a spotlight on mental health is the goal of the collection. In this collection, you will find gold rings, necklaces, and earrings ranging in price from R180 to R400. All the jewellery is made of stainless steel and plated in 18kt gold.