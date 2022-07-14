Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi: Arrest all politicians implicated in corruption

This after she accused police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the judiciary of treating politicians with “kid gloves".

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi wants law enforcement authorities to arrest high-profile politicians implicated in serious crimes.

She also called for speedy prosecutions in this regard.

Losi delivered a message of support from the federation on day two of the South African Communist Party (SACP) congress in Boksburg.

In the same vein, she slammed members of the Tripartite Alliance, including the African National Congress (ANC) of using state resources for their benefit.

Zingiswa Losi has warned against the politicisation of legal processes.

Last week the NPA said it would swoop in on those implicated in fraud and corruption at the state capture commission by September.

Said Losi: "Those who have broken the law must go to prison, no matter their status. Jails are not meant for the poor of the poorest in this country. The justice system must serve everyone including sending high-profile politicians to jail."

Delegates could be heard shouting "Phala Phala" snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa following explosive claims he concealed a robbery at his farm in Limpopo.

Several ANC leaders have also been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and murder.