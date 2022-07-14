ANC: Members nominated for leadership positions must declare all funding sources

The ANC wants to avoid a repeat of the CR17 campaign nightmare, with its electoral committee going as far as threatening to seek legal recourse for nominees who refused to abide by its rules.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in a bid to stop a repeat of the CR17 campaign saga said that it would now demand that those nominated for leadership positions declare all sources of their funding.

This is contained in an 11-page document of guidelines compiled by the party’s electoral committee, which is chaired by its former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The rules and regulations report, which Eyewitness News has seen, dictates that candidates must keep a clear record of all sources of donations in money and in kind – this includes of all the spending done on their campaigns.

The ANC wants to avoid a repeat of the CR17 campaign nightmare, with its electoral committee going as far as threatening to seek legal recourse for nominees who refused to abide by its rules.

The demands are simple – all financial resources tied to the candidates, campaigns and campaign workers must be known, this will include bank statements.

In some instances, the committee might request full disclosure of all assets, properties, investments, donations and gifts.

The nomination guidelines also said that interviews of campaign teams may be conducted.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa continues to be hounded over his refusal to disclose some of the big names believed to have been behind his successful bid to lead the governing party and by extension, South Africa.