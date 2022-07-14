Abongile Mafalala murder case postponed over disagreement on severity of crime

The bail application of 11 people accused of killing Abongile Mafalala was meant to get under way at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The murder case of a Cape Town e-hailing driver has been postponed to next week due to a disagreement about the severity of the crime.

The 31-year-old Dunoon man was killed in a mob attack in Parkwood in May.

It’s understood residents’ fears over alleged kidnappings in Cape Town over the past few months resulted in them turning on Mafalala.

The State was prepared to go ahead with bail proceedings.

However, the legal representative of one of the 11 accused disagreed that his client should be charged under Schedule 6.

The lawyer also objected to an application by members of the media to record proceedings.

Legal representatives for the remaining 10 suspects agreed that the charges they were facing fell under Schedule 6 and didn't oppose the media's application on condition that the accused's faces were covered.

The matter was postponed to next Friday for the State to provide a schedule certificate and start bail proceedings.

In respect of a Schedule 6 offence, the accused must bring evidence that provides for exceptional circumstances while for a Schedule 5 offence, any defence team must prove it is in the best interest of justice for their client to be released on bail.