A trip down memory lane with Jägermeister Night Embassy Joburg
Eyewitness News has followed the journey of the search for creative workers, such as artists, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, skaters, graphic designers, sculptures, poets, photographers, producers, promoters and curators.
Crowd enjoying the entertainment at Jägermeister Night Embassy event. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG – And it’s a wrap or is it?
Jägermeister Night Embassy Joburg comes to an end after months of unlimited creativity by the Night Embassy Ambassadors and their Nightlife changing residencies.
Eyewitness News has followed the journey of the search for creative workers, such as artists, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, skaters, graphic designers, sculptures, poets, photographers, producers, promoters and curators.
We have seen what the four artists or groups who were selected by five creative board members had to offer Joburg's nightlife after being mentored in all spheres of the entertainment industry and ultimately known as the Ambassadors of the Night.
READ: Night Embassy is your chance to break into the creative industry
But is this the end of it all?
“Not to give away too much but yes, our closing party is not a ‘goodbye Joburg,’ it’s a ‘see you later Africa,’ said Bea Theron, Jägermeister experiential manager.
"We invite our communities and allies to celebrate our final message: There is a place in The Night for Everyone. Expect to enjoy a strong line-up of established and emerging artists, dance and vogueing, graffiti, Jägermeister cocktails, interpretive fashion, food and elevated musical experiences,” said Theron.
READ: Jägermeister Night Embassy is ready to finish what it started
The Unmuted, Other Village People, Kombonation and DORMANTYOUTH will perform on the night, as will leading acts Focalistic, Sizwe Alakine, Muzi, Gigi La Mayne, Gyre, House of Diamonds by Vogue Nights Jozi, Moneybadoo and more.
Eyewitness News spoke to Kombonation and Other Village People about the experience, hardships and lessons learned from this particular residency.
“Common in Black households is the lack of belief in anything they've never seen work. Most artists from the hood historically fell victim to damaging recreational substances, so much that our families had their doubts hanging over us from the very beginning of our career choice. It's when we persevered long enough that when Night Embassy came along, their doubts have decreased by a substantial amount,” said Kombonation.
READ MORE: Night Embassy ambassadors bring Jozi to life with unlimited creativity
Market Photography Workshop graduates Sello and Selomah founded Kombonation in 2018.
They are a Soweto-based pre-to-post production start-up, specialising in real and raw visual storytelling. Sello and Selomah also create clothing that showcases their photographic skills and expresses the narratives existing within and beyond their imagery. Their attire, events and performances are by the kasi, for the kasi - and beyond.
“They were very proud and supportive even though they were not quite sure initially what it meant or entailed. When they began to see the PR campaign roll out their, excitement grew. However, it is only when they attended over the three days that they truly felt the magnitude of it all. They celebrated with us and were in awe of the potential of Queertopia and what can be when our communities come together,” said Other Village People when asked how their families reacted to a nightlife residency.
Other Village People (OVP) by Andiswa Dlamini (she/her) and Kefiloe Siwisa (she/her) creates experiences for LGBTQIA+ communities to feel liberated, to live in the truest reflection of self, to connect, to celebrate and find their tribe.
Founded in 2016, Other Village People has two queer-focused platforms; SSS (Same Sex Saturday) - a party space that runs in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban - and Grounded - an intimate series of alternative experiences from hikes to dinners and everything in between.
Theron said one of the highlights for her and the team was seeing how communities came together.
“Realising the strengths that lie within community, not just nightlife and creative communities, but the communal sense of like-mindedness. Communities are all around us, and it’s a great journey to find out which one you belong to.”
Night Embassy Joburg supported the selected Ambassadors of the Night through Freiraum, production support, budget and mentorship by the Night Embassy Creative Board.
ALSO READ: Queertopia: a soul-shifting reimagining of a country through music
The creative board that selected the Night Embassy Ambassadors is made up of event producer, business strategist and venue owner Theresho Selesho; designer, artist and creative director extraordinaire Jana Hamman; LGBTQI pioneer DJ and content creator Lelowhatsgood; skate scene champion and filmmaker Day Marumo and amapiano-centred talent management agency owner Thuli Keupzz.
“Every element of Kaofela Kaofela was a highlight, but we'll name a few. The gallery was a space of reflection where people were often found quietly observing the visual art depicting Kasi in a joyous, creatively brilliant manner. Outside, we had a break area with heaters, a considerate gesture from the production team. The skate contest gave away some of the best prizes of all skating competitions ever. The photo booth, arcade gaming zone & Kombonation merch drop shop hit. Needless to say, our stage, which we called The Platform, came alive with Soweto's finest musical renditions that the world should really know about,” said Kombonation.
Night Embassy Johannesburg has a lot to celebrate. The four residencies have seen Unmuted, Other Village People, Kombonation and DORMANTYOUTH creating bold new Nightlife experiences and uncovering fresh talent at iconic spaces in the Joburg inner city (Carfax), Braamfontein (No.4 at Constitution Hill), Uncle Tom's in Soweto and Megalo in Alex, respectively, with the support of Jägermeister.
“We’ve come to find that people love to party in surprising locations, venues and spaces with stories behind them. They especially love it when big brands like Jägermeister hosts parties in unassuming areas that are often overseen when recruiting venues for large international campaigns, like Night Embassy,” said Theron.
To celebrate the Night Embassy Ambassadors and their Nightlife changing residencies with a closing party, the orgainers have arranged a two-stage line-up and transport to the venue.
Ashley Moyo, Kooldrink, Nikki Newlands, RAMS Live Experience, Spontaneous, Omagoqa, That$hyHomie, Odyssey, Lubonk, Asante, Kaddy and Umgido complete the two-stage lineup.
Shuttle points to and from the Closing Party will be available along with Uber discount codes to encourage safety at night. For more information keep an eye on the @NightEmbassyJHB social pages.
The four ambassadors promised to make their mark through curating memorable experiences and hoped to change the very fabric of the city nightlife landscape.
“The reception from people was phenomenal. There was an overwhelming sense of community, warmth and support. Until today, we still encounter people who want to talk about how Queertopia impacted them. It felt as though people truly cared about co-creating a space for connection. It is not easy nor possible to wholly represent the multiplicity that exists within communities that identify with 'queerness'. What we tried to do is hold space in a way that encouraged people to fully express themselves and find community. We hope to continue to build on this practice of intentional spaces,” said Other Village People.
Night Embassy by Jägermeister is a residency programme centered on 'Freiraum' - a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. Night Embassy began in Berlin, moved to Moscow and in July 2021 launched in South Africa.
On Saturday, Jägermeister will celebrate the Night Embassy Ambassadors and their Nightlife changing residencies with a closing party at Moon Valley Studios in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg..
Complimentary tickets are available.