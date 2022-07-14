A trip down memory lane with Jägermeister Night Embassy Joburg

The creative board that selected the Night Embassy Ambassadors is made up of event producer, business strategist and venue owner Theresho Selesho; designer, artist and creative director extraordinaire Jana Hamman; LGBTQI pioneer DJ and content creator Lelowhatsgood; skate scene champion and filmmaker Day Marumo and amapiano-centred talent management agency owner Thuli Keupzz.

“Every element of Kaofela Kaofela was a highlight, but we'll name a few. The gallery was a space of reflection where people were often found quietly observing the visual art depicting Kasi in a joyous, creatively brilliant manner. Outside, we had a break area with heaters, a considerate gesture from the production team. The skate contest gave away some of the best prizes of all skating competitions ever. The photo booth, arcade gaming zone & Kombonation merch drop shop hit. Needless to say, our stage, which we called The Platform, came alive with Soweto's finest musical renditions that the world should really know about,” said Kombonation.

Night Embassy Johannesburg has a lot to celebrate. The four residencies have seen Unmuted, Other Village People, Kombonation and DORMANTYOUTH creating bold new Nightlife experiences and uncovering fresh talent at iconic spaces in the Joburg inner city (Carfax), Braamfontein (No.4 at Constitution Hill), Uncle Tom's in Soweto and Megalo in Alex, respectively, with the support of Jägermeister.

“We’ve come to find that people love to party in surprising locations, venues and spaces with stories behind them. They especially love it when big brands like Jägermeister hosts parties in unassuming areas that are often overseen when recruiting venues for large international campaigns, like Night Embassy,” said Theron.

To celebrate the Night Embassy Ambassadors and their Nightlife changing residencies with a closing party, the orgainers have arranged a two-stage line-up and transport to the venue.

Ashley Moyo, Kooldrink, Nikki Newlands, RAMS Live Experience, Spontaneous, Omagoqa, That$hyHomie, Odyssey, Lubonk, Asante, Kaddy and Umgido complete the two-stage lineup.

Shuttle points to and from the Closing Party will be available along with Uber discount codes to encourage safety at night. For more information keep an eye on the @NightEmbassyJHB social pages.

The four ambassadors promised to make their mark through curating memorable experiences and hoped to change the very fabric of the city nightlife landscape.

“The reception from people was phenomenal. There was an overwhelming sense of community, warmth and support. Until today, we still encounter people who want to talk about how Queertopia impacted them. It felt as though people truly cared about co-creating a space for connection. It is not easy nor possible to wholly represent the multiplicity that exists within communities that identify with 'queerness'. What we tried to do is hold space in a way that encouraged people to fully express themselves and find community. We hope to continue to build on this practice of intentional spaces,” said Other Village People.

Night Embassy by Jägermeister is a residency programme centered on 'Freiraum' - a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. Night Embassy began in Berlin, moved to Moscow and in July 2021 launched in South Africa.

On Saturday, Jägermeister will celebrate the Night Embassy Ambassadors and their Nightlife changing residencies with a closing party at Moon Valley Studios in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg..

Complimentary tickets are available.