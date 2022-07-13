Sars whistleblower Van Loggerenberg: Mkhwebane ignored my ‘rogue unit’ evidence

The Sars whistleblower gave evidence to Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment inquiry on Wednesday where he made submissions in relation the Public Protector’s Sars report, which has since been set aside.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg said suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ignored his evidence during her “rogue unit” investigation.

The Sars whistleblower gave evidence at Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment inquiry on Wednesday where he made submissions in relation the Public Protector’s Sars report, which has since been set aside.

This is the third day of the Section 194 committee is conducting its hearings.

He told MPs that during her probe into the rogue unit matter, Mkhwebane had all but ignored and disregarded his evidence.

“The public protector comes and makes findings, which affect you and other people directly, after eight years without having even bothered to call you, to hear you or ask anything.”

Van Loggerenberg told the inquiry that Mkhwebane’s report went as far as linking what happened with murder.

“That’s basically me saying to Mkhwebane 'please stop referring to me and these people as rogue, please stop saying we killed people and doing all these horrible things because you’re still investigating.'"

Van Loggerenberg will return to the inquiry on Thursday to face cross examination by Mkhwebane’s defence.