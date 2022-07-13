SACP to deal with leadership changes in 2022 congress

Leaders of the SACP in Gauteng, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are said to be pushing for Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande to return to the helm of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - As the South African Communist Party (SACP) congress gets underway on Wednesday – the party’s members have the difficult task of choosing a new future or continuing along the same path under the influence of long-serving general secretary Blade Nzimande.

While Nzimande has said he would be bowing out of the party’s top leadership this year – Eyewitness News understands that three provinces including KwaZulu-Natal want him to return but this time as a national chairperson.

Sources said regular meetings of the party’s provincial secretaries have failed to solve the impasse over Nzimande’s return to avoid a leadership contest at the congress.

Leaders of the SACP in Gauteng, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are said to be pushing for Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande to return to the helm of the party.

The sentiment is however not shared by the six provinces in support of a renewed leadership - which will see long-standing deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila ascend to the position of general secretary to replace Nzimande.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that Nzimande’s return would be to protect his position in cabinet.

This as a leader of the SACP is guaranteed a ministerial position as part of the tripartite pact - which includes the African National Congress and trade union federation Cosatu.

The Young Communist League is also said to be in Nzimande’s camp.

However, those in support of a clean slate include leaders such as Senzeni Zokwana - who is headed for retirement.

Many want the former National Union of Mineworkers general Secretary Frans Baleni to be elected as the national chairperson of the party.

The fifteenth national congress will also discuss how the party can rise to the challenges faced by workers and the poor.