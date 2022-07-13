SA's tavern shootings thrust under the spotlight

In the latest shooting in the early hours of Monday morning, three masked gunmen stormed into the Monaco tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - At least four establishments have been the target of mass shootings since last Friday.

Questions have arisen about why taverns have been targeted.

In the latest shooting in the early hours of Monday morning, three masked gunmen stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria.

The gunmen targeted an individual.

"According to the report, three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the venue finding a group of people sitting around. The trio fired in the air before approaching the 33-year-old man and shooting him twice," said the police's Dimakatso Sello.

The police were investigating a case of murder in the latest incident.

Gauteng police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the Soweto tavern mass shooting at the weekend with the death toll now rising to 16.

Last Friday night two people were killed at the Mputlane Inn in Katlehong.

While four people died after a shooting at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.