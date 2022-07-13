Proteas Men’s team withdraws from ODI series against Australia

The three ODIs which form part of the ICC Super League matches that determine direct qualification for the 2023 Men’s World Cup, were billed to take place in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated its postponement.

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the Proteas Men’s team will not be playing the ODI series in January 2023 against Australia.

The three ODIs which form part of the ICC Super League matches that determine direct qualification for the 2023 Men’s World Cup, were supposed to take place in 2020. However, they were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSA had reached out to their Australian counterparts, asking for a rescheduling of dates, as the three matches originally set aside for January 2023, clashed with their new franchise T20 league; however, Cricket Australia could not find alternative dates to reschedule the series.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cricket Australia said: “Cricket South Africa (CSA) had asked Cricket Australia (CA) to reconsider the dates of the three matches originally set aside for January 12-17 due to a clash with their new franchise T20 league, but CA announced today they have been unable to find alternative dates to reschedule the series.

“CSA is always keen on honouring its bilateral commitments. While CSA is committed to honouring its fixtures in respect of the Future Tours Programme there will sometimes be unforeseen circumstances that would negate this resolve. CSA offered four options to that effect. Unfortunately, and to our disappointment, none of these were acceptable to Cricket Australia," said CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

“CSA has agreed that ICC award Australia the competition points. While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year" said Moseki.

Moseki said this was a difficult decision, but "the long-term sustainability of our new T20 League is reliant on having all our domestic players available for this exciting new addition to the CSA calendar."

“CSA is looking forward to being hosted by Cricket Australia for an enticing blend of cricket in the three-Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney,” said Moseki.