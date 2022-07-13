Mkhwebane inquiry: MPs want Ramphosa to give evidence

The hearings will continue on Wednesday with evidence from former SARS executive and whistle-blower Johann van Loggerenberg.

CAPE TOWN - Some Members of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence want President Cyril Ramaphosa to also come before Parliament and give evidence.

The inquiry on Tuesday continued its hearings with evidence from a legal expert on the constitution and the role of the head of a chapter nine institution.

The hearings will continue on Wednesday with evidence from the former South African Revenue Service (SARS) executive and whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg.

The impeachment inquiry on Tuesday spent most of its time receiving expert legal input and constitutional analysis of the role of the public protector.

Expert witness Hassen Ebrahim was grilled by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s defence as well as MPs.

Ebrahim was also quizzed by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa on the possibility of calling the president who's been accused of suspending Mkhwebane unlawfully.

"Would it be possible, would it be fair for this committee to invite the president just o make sure that everything is above board because we are not going to succeed if we ask the Public Protector and grill her alone.

This is expected to be related to SARS as well Mkhwebane’s “rogue unit” report which has since been set aside.