Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Owner and 2 employees arrested

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of Enyobeni tavern, together with two employees have been arrested following the deaths of 21 teenagers last month.

The arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees aged between 33 and 34 comes after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board opened a case at the Scenery Park police station for Contravention of the Liquor Act.

The bodies of the 21 teenagers were found in the early hours of Sunday morning after a night of partying.

The cause of death has still not been released.