‘Numsa is more united than ever’ - secretary-general Irvin Jim

That’s despite allegations of factionalism within the labour union.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is gearing up for its 11th national congress - two years after its last sitting.

The congress - which was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic - is now scheduled to start later this month.

The labour union held a press briefing today to provide feedback following their special central committee meeting.

Numsa’s secretary-general Irvin Jim said that the labour union is united now more than ever before.

That’s despite allegations of factionalism within Numsa.

“The same rogue elements in the union have made wild allegations against Numsa and its leadership. This includes that Numsa’s leadership is stealing money, Numsa’s leadership is part of RET faction of the ANC, that Numsa leadership does not represent the interest of members [and] that the Numsa GS is corrupt.”

Jim said that the core objective of Numsa will continue to serve the best interests of the working class.

“Numsa is a campaigning union despite our detractors who firmly believe that we are no longer campaigning, workers know that Numsa wrestles with the bosses throughout different sectors of the economy.”

The nominations to elect new leadership at Numsa are now open.