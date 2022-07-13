Government, businesses to assist families of Soweto shooting victims

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said a 16th person succumbed to their injuries following the attack for which the motive is still unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said government and private businesses have banded together to assist the families of the victims of the past weekend’s tavern shooting in Nomzamo Park, in Soweto.

Mazibuko joined by officials from the Social Development Department and faith-based organisations in a prayer meeting said services such as counselling and burial support would be provided to the affected families.

At a meeting with Nomzamo residents, Police Minister Bheki Cele said it appeared most of the victims hailed from KwaZulu-Natal - while families of the deceased pleaded for assistance in transporting their loved ones back to their home provinces.

Mazibuko said they'll be working together with long-haul taxi associations and at least one well-known funeral service provider to help the bereaved families who, in some cases, have lost a breadwinner.

"As the provincial government – we are working around the clock in assisting the families – as the majority of them might be going to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.”

Mazibuko’s also called for calm following the death of another victim.

"We are saddened to hear that the 16th person has succumbed to their injuries.”

Police are hunting down at least five suspects linked to the attack.

Mazibuko confirmed that authorities were working around the clock to trace and arrest the perpetrators.