Mandilene Hoffman secures spot in Commonwealth Games team

“I cannot wait to step into the circle and do what I do best. I also cannot wait to meet and befriend my fellow South African team mates from all sporting codes. I am also looking forward to again meet one of my heroes, Sarah Edmiston from Australia, whom I have last seen at the World Championships in 2019,” said Hoffman of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

At the South African Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships, the para-athlete set a new African record in the women’s U20 discus (F44) with a 31.66m throw.

Hoffman was introduced to disability sport in 2016 and has since made sure that she outdoes herself on the field.

“Johan Snyders and Fred Furstenburg introduced me to the disabled sports environment in 2016, and I am forever grateful to them for this,” she said.

The youngster, who won a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland, took up shot put at a young age and has never looked back.

“Firstly, I would to say that no athlete is an island. I have a full village behind me to help me reach my goals. In my village there are firstly my coach of 9 years, Janita Eva, secondly Chrisna Oosthuizen, my bio-kineticist of 8 years, next Johan Snyders, my Orthotist of the last 6 years. Elmari Smit, my physiotherapist for the past 6 years. Without any of these individuals, I would not be where I am now. To them, and others that have supported me on this journey, I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart” said Hoffman.

For the first time in history, the Commonwealth Games incorporate both able-bodied and para-athletes at the same games.

“She must go and have fun, fully enjoy the experience and perform to the best of her abilities. This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her” said her father.

South African Olympic Committee vice-president and hockey official Lwandile Simelane has been named as Chef de Mission for the team.