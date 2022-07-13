Making remote work a legal right in SA not likely, says employment law expert

Keamogetswe Mosepele | Mike Wills interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, an employment law director Hugo Pienaar on the legislation around working from home.

Netherlands recently approved legislation that would establish remote work as a legal right.

Mike Wills interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, an employment law director Hugo Pienaar on the legislation around working from home.

Pienaar says while working from home was introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a legal right is not likely to succeed in South Africa.

He explains that unlike the Netherlands' more flexible legislation, South African employees are bound by their employment contracts.

The starting point is a contract of employment and you’re obliged to comply with your conditions of employment. Hugo Pienaar, employment practice director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

They have a flexible working act, so their background is slightly different from ours. Hugo Pienaar, employment practice director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Making remote work a legal right in SA not likely, says employment law expert