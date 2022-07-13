Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

Sara-Jayne King | July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Set your watches for 8.37pm tonight!

That's what time sky watchers in South Africa will have the best views of the Super Buck Moon.

A supermoon is when the moon appears much larger in the sky due to it being closest to earth in its annual orbit.

And tonight's supermoon is the biggest and closest the moon will come to earth in 2022.

Not that close though, it'll still be some 357, 264 kms from earth!