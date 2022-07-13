Go

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

The blood moon from Fish Hoek. Picture: Penny Kachelhoffer

| July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Set your watches for 8.37pm tonight!

That's what time sky watchers in South Africa will have the best views of the Super Buck Moon.

A supermoon is when the moon appears much larger in the sky due to it being closest to earth in its annual orbit.

And tonight's supermoon is the biggest and closest the moon will come to earth in 2022.

Not that close though, it'll still be some 357, 264 kms from earth!

Don't worry if you miss it tonight - experts say it'll still be visible for the next few evenings.

Whatsapp us your pictures of the supermoon on 072 567 1567

RELATED: Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky

RELATED: Blood Moon dazzles stargazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

More in Multimedia

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA