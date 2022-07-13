July unrest still felt by the poor as some KZN businesses struggle to reopen

Many of the businesses looted during last year’s chaotic unrest provided employment to thousands across the province.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) said the impact of the July unrest is still a burden on people's lives.

Various businesses were looted and destroyed in July last year - and many people still don't have jobs.

The sporadic protests broke out soon after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma who was jailed for defying a court order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The protests and unrest started in KwaZulu-Natal and later Gauteng.

Many of the businesses looted during last year’s chaotic unrest provided employment to thousands across the two provinces.

But some of the businesses in and around KZN are now struggling to re-open - a year after they were attacked.

Ordinary residents remain with very few options, according to the PMCB.

CEO Melanie Veness told Eyewitness News, “The poorest of the poor, are really feeling the brunt of what happened last year, they have travelled so much further and now with the price of petrol having gone up, it is harder to even access a shop that is close to you to do shopping because the shops that were destroyed are those close to you.”

Veness said some businesses have decided to leave the area and start afresh elsewhere.