DA says Fraser was biased as Zuma's medical parole drama rages on

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the only explanation for Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole, is that the former president got special treatment because of who he is.

Zuma’s protracted battle to wriggle out of his prison time continues next month.

The first case on the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) roll when its third term commences on 15 August, is an appeal from Zuma and the National Correctional Services Commissioner against the Pretoria High Court’s December ruling setting aside then prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma parole.

The ruling came off the back of a case brought by the DA and the party is now opposing the appeal.

In its papers, it said the only conclusion is that Fraser was biased and irrational.

The party emphasises that it went against the binding recommendation of the medical parole advisory board and that Fraser considered a range of irrelevant factors, including his concerns that the former president's supporters may riot if he died in prison.

While Fraser has maintained he was acting in the former president's best interests, the DA also argues Zuma was released into the care of his family in Nkandla, which is hundreds of kilometres away from the tertiary healthcare he apparently required.

The High Court got it right, the party said, and the only reasonable conclusion to draw is that Fraser was biased, and Zuma got special treatment because of his political status.

The former president, for his part in his papers, insists the claims are “baseless”.