Expert engulfed in LGBTQ rights battles at UN

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - A group of Muslim-majority countries are contesting LGBTQ rights issues at the United Nations, a campaign highlighted by the battle over retaining the post of the UN's own expert.

The Human Rights Council last week narrowly voted to renew the mandate for an independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The position was created in 2016 and has been held by the Costa Rican jurist Victor Madrigal-Borloz since 2017.

The mandate was extended for another three years.

Madrigal-Borloz will carry on in the post, publishing reports and conducting official visits, until the end of 2023, when he will have completed the maximum six years in office.

In the 47-member Human Rights Council last week, the UN's top rights body rejected several amendments aimed at restricting the scope of mandate, sometimes with only one vote splitting the difference.

The mandate was eventually renewed by 23 votes to 17, with China, Eritrea and Malawi joining 14 countries -- most with predominantly Muslim populations -- voting against.

NO UNIVERSAL CONSENSUS

Madrigal-Borloz said his campaign for a renewed mandate involved more than 1,100 LGBTQ organisations from 174 countries and "political capital" from dozens of states.

Nonetheless, he faced hostility from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which counts 57 member states.

"We cannot support efforts aimed at inventing new sets of rights on the basis of personal sexual preferences," Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council, speaking for all the OIC members apart from Albania.

Hashmi said there was "no universal consensus on the concept of sexual orientation and gender identity, and this concept is not recognised by International Human Rights Law as grounds of discrimination or violence".

That triggered a blunt response from France's ambassador Jerome Bonnafont.

"Too many countries hide behind the pretext of specific values to maintain discriminatory legislation," he said.

POLITICAL POSITIONING

Madrigal-Borloz spoke of "political positioning that is very unfortunate", which denied the existence of discrimination in all countries, including those in the OIC.

He said those states were denying "their basic international human rights obligations" to protect people under their jurisdiction and their own nationals from rights violations.

The rights of sexual and gender minorities are a regular bone of contention at the UN due to fierce opposition from some countries.

The issue came to the fore in May on the final day of the World Health Organization's annual assembly of member states, where a debate on combating sexually transmitted diseases went to the vote.

A group of African and Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Egypt, notably objected to the use of the terms "sexual orientation", "transgender" and "men who have sex with men".

The UN agency -- which struck homosexuality off the list of mental illnesses in 1990 -- normally takes its decisions by consensus.

VOLATILE FIELD

As debate raged in the Human Rights Council on Thursday over whether to continue with a sexual orientation and gender identity expert, Michele Taylor, the US ambassador to the UN's top rights body, told the chamber: "I am the mother of two adult children who happen to identify as LGBTQI+ persons. I worry about their safety every day."

"But I sleep better at night knowing there is a mandate in place dedicating to protecting them from violence."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, on Twitter, welcomed the final outcome to renew Madrigal-Borloz's "important mandate", as her country recovered from a shooting that left two people dead and 21 injured near a gay bar in Oslo on June 25.

Madrigal-Borloz said his field of work was "very volatile".

"Every day, there's a political change that opens a possibility and closes another one. And so my job is to keep an overview of those opportunities and to ensure that I use the openings that exist," he said.

But following the mandate renewal, he added: "It felt like the international community has continued to understand the extent to which lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans and gender-diverse persons are subject to violence and discrimination."