Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now downgraded load shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 for the rest of Wednesday.

As the ailing utility continues to keep a close eye on the power grid, it said it would revert to implementing varying levels of power cuts from Thursday.

Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm. Stage 4 returns from 4pm until midnight.

Eskom said while it would release a full statement on the status of the power grid, the prognosis for Thursday remained as previously communicated