EC liquor board looks forward to successful prosecution of Enyobeni tavern owner

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has welcomed the arrest of the Enyobeni tavern owner and his two employees following the deaths of 21 teenagers last month.

They were found dead in the early hours of the morning, and the cause of death has still not been released.

The owner and his two employees are facing charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

The trio were handcuffed yesterday after the provincial liquor board laid charges against the establishment in Scenery Park for serving alcohol to underage persons.

The board’s Pumlani Fani said they hope the arrests will send a strong message to other liquor traders in the province against non-compliance.

“So, we want to urge everyone to refrain from selling alcohol to underaged people but also adhere to their trading conditions, and we are looking forward to a successful prosecution of the accused.’’

The owner of the establishment will appear in court next Tuesday - while the two staff members have been given an option to pay a fine amounting to R2000 - failing which they will also be required to appear in court.