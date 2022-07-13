Durban churches gather to build social cohesion for July unrest survivors

While the families reel from the pain of losing their members from the tragedy - the churches said they will ensure that more is done to create unity.

DURBAN - The religious community in Durban North said it will hold more programmes to build social cohesion in a bid reconcile communities affected by the Phoenix violence which claimed 36 lives in July last year.

During the unrest - it's alleged that many were racially profiled and accused of being looters.

Various churches have gathered in Kwa-Mashu, north of Durban on Tuesday, praying for the victims and some of the survivors.

The pain is still fresh for the families of the Phoenix violence victims who were killed last year July.

On Tuesday, churches paid tribute to those killed – and prayed for their families and some of the survivors. The religious community said it will continue working towards the rebuilding of communities in the north.

Paster Sibusiso Mthakathi - the chairperson of the north cluster said:

“We are having many programmes that are addressing that – we are having programmes in understanding that reconciliation is not an event, is a process. We had sports last time, we had counselling and there are many programmes we are having.”

Most of the families are still demanding that something be done with the cases of their slain relatives – calling for justice to prevail.