Cosatu chuffed Tiger Brands cannery will remain open for another season

Tiger Brands had decided to exit the deciduous fruit business in May 2020 and that meant the sale or closure of the Langeberg and Ashton Foods factory - one of the largest in Africa.

CAPE TOWN - It's a victory for the workers. Trade union federation Cosatu has hailed a decision to keep a fruit canning factory in Ashton open for at least another season.

But now the company said it would now continue to run the factory until 2023 following an agreement with organised labour, employees and the Canning Fruit Producers Association.

However, Tiger Brands was still looking for a buyer.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn said Langeberg and Ashton Foods had around 250 permanent employees and more than 4,000 seasonal workers.

"The people of Ashton had a public meeting and the message was very clear that we can't allow that factory to close down because it would be a major disaster with the people Aston and surrounding areas. So the people are behind labour, they want us to fight to make sure the company stays open," he explained.