Alleged Gupta fixer, corruption-accused Kuben Moodley back in court

The accused face charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley and his co-accused are due back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Moodley was arrested last September in connection with millions of rands worth of dodgy dealings at Transnet.

Earlier this year, five additional suspects were also arrested: former Group Chief Executive at Transnet Siyabonga Gama, former Acting Group Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita, former Group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Shareholder Eric Wood, and Trillian Asset Management Director Daniel Ro.

All six are currently out on bail.

The case centres on a 2012 tender for transaction advisory services to secure some R30 million in funding for the now notorious 1,064 locomotives deal.

In May 2015, Transnet appointed JB Morgan. That July, though, the parastatal began the process of terminating that contract.

And in October of the same year, Trillian was appointed.

Trillian subsequently invoiced Transnet for some R93.4 million - which was paid that December.

In the meantime, though, Transnet had also paid regiments some R189 million allegedly for the same work.

The case was on the last occasion postponed for an additional accused to be added.