Will Makhura and Mashatile land ANC top six positions?

JOHANNESBURG - While African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has made his views on his predecessor David Makhura’s future clear.

His secretary Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza said the province must first discuss where it stands on the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile is also from Gauteng with his backers pushing for the province to throw its support behind him for the position of ANC deputy president in December.

There are attempts to launch a campaign for Makhura to also land a position in the party's top six.

Lesufi during the closing address of the second leg of their provincial conference at the weekend told delegates that the province should not only protect Makhura but that it would also advance his name when it goes to the national conference in December.

Still fresh out of the box, the ANC Gauteng’s new provincial chairperson Lesufi has consistently made his views on David Makhura clear.

He’s maintained the premier would finish his term carrying a similar message of support to delegates at the weekend.

This move, however, has rubbed some the wrong way with Lesufi claiming he had no mandate to throw the province’s support behind its former chairperson.

While Nciza, the new provincial secretary, said he respects this as the chair’s views, Gauteng already has a leader at a national level.

This is a reference to Mashatile - who was succeeded by Makhura in 2018.

Nciza said the provincial executive will have to discuss the different names and who it wants to support as a collective.

"There are a number of leaders and I mean currently as we speak we have a national leader. And then officially in the process what do we do with that person? So we will have a conversation we don't believe we will be divided by such things views are views."

The ANC in Gauteng is expected to hold its first Provincial Executive Committee meeting this weekend.