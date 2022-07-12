WC police investigate the fatal shooting of woman on her way to work

Police said the woman, her husband and 10-year-old daughter were driving through the coastal holiday town's Mount Pleasant suburb on Monday morning when they suddenly came under fire from a gunman.

CAPE TOWN - The country's recent spell of deadly gun violence continues in the Western Cape - where police said they're following up all leads after a Hermanus mother was shot and killed while on her way to work.

Police said the woman, her husband and 10-year-old daughter were driving through the coastal holiday town's Mount Pleasant suburb on Monday morning when they suddenly came under fire from a gunman.

Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk said they were working hard to bring the armed shooter to book.

"A 35-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded and a 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were shot and injured during the shooting incident. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."