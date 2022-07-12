Go

WC police investigate the fatal shooting of woman on her way to work

Police said the woman, her husband and 10-year-old daughter were driving through the coastal holiday town's Mount Pleasant suburb on Monday morning when they suddenly came under fire from a gunman.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The country's recent spell of deadly gun violence continues in the Western Cape - where police said they're following up all leads after a Hermanus mother was shot and killed while on her way to work.

Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk said they were working hard to bring the armed shooter to book.

"A 35-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded and a 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were shot and injured during the shooting incident. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

